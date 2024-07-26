In a lettre de rupture to Breton written the next day, Caillois resigned heatedly from the Surrealist cause. “You are definitely [solely] on the side of intuition, poetry, and art”, he tells his mentor.[5] Caillois, on the other hand, seeks “to strike an equal balance between the satisfactions offered by the first [research] and the jouissances offered by the second [poetry].” He elusively describes “children raised in boxes, who are amazed to discover ferns,” and recounts how, in his own youth, “I could never really have fun with toys; I was constantly ripping them open or dismantling them to find out ‘what they were like inside, how they worked.’”[6] Whereas Breton supposedly resisted cutting the bean because “that would have destroyed the mystery,” Caillois champions “a form of the Marvellous that does not fear knowledge but, on the contrary, thrives on it.”[7]