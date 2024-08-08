Oblivion Culture

In Germany, demonizing representations of Palestinians went historically hand in hand with practices of criminalization, such as surveillance, censorship, expulsions, bans on assemblies, and the dissolution of student associations and workers’ unions. As a result, the violence experienced by Palestinians appears to be justified. Palestinians thus become people who deserve to suffer violence, and many, especially in the first generation, have felt the violence they experienced as something self-inflicted and shameful. In this way, they were dispossessed of their experience. Symbolic violence repeated and intensified the physical violence of their expulsions and ultimately desubjectified them. Narratives of Palestinian insignificance resulted not only in a fear of visibility and political activism but also in the fear of feeling, let alone expressing, anger and grief. Many Palestinians are unable to mourn their experience of violence because it does not officially exist. This has led to melancholia and withdrawal from society, family, and other Palestinians—to isolation, social death, and suicidal lives. Guilt and shame dissolved them as subjects; the power of the discourses that negated Palestinians literally dematerialized them. Given that they cannot be seen as human beings or mourned as such, many have at some point denied or hidden their identity in public in order to avoid the pain of being socially stigmatized. Symbolic violence not only made the members of the first generation invisible, but also became an important aspect of their relationship with their children, which was characterized by parental melancholia. Their invisibility was inscribed as an emotional absence in the familial context, which contributed significantly to how traumatic experiences were passed on.