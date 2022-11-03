770 Is Here!

The first replica of 770 was built in the early 1980s in California, across the street from the UCLA campus. In an email exchange, Shira Cunin—the daughter of Rabbi Shlomo Cunin, who was responsible for the building’s construction—provided me with her story of the project’s genesis. Her father, Cunin said, had been given a special mission by the Rebbe to travel to California in the 1960s as his shliach, or emissary, to establish a beachhead for the movement there. He originally had many different ideas for how he might realize his mission. Perhaps, the rabbi mused, he would start a Hebrew swim school. Eventually he proposed to the Rebbe that he build a “Chabad house,” as a kind of local center for the movement. The Rebbe “loved the idea” and gave his blessing to the concept, Cunin explained to me, remarking that these houses would spread all over the world and their doors would be open around the clock to people in need. (There are now more than 3,500 Chabad houses around the globe.) In 1980, a little more than a decade after its establishment, the building was destroyed in a devastating fire—perhaps the result of arson—in which three people died. It was “a difficult, broken time, when my father began to think of rebuilding,” Cunin said. But then her mother had an idea, which Cunin sees as a symbol of her deep faith and inspiration in every circumstance. “Let’s rebuild the Chabad house in the same shape and same design as the Rebbe’s house—how special would that be?” she suggested. In Cunin’s understanding, her mother’s notion represented the prospect of “bringing all the blessings of 770 to California.” Given the power of these blessings, even to look at the building would have the potential to confer some of that power.