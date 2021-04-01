Two Lives, Simultaneous and Perfect

Perhaps most straightforwardly restrained of all Rohmer’s works are the quietly voluptuous “Moral Tales,” the six movies that made his career. Filmed between 1962 and 1972, the Tales are all based on stories that Rohmer wrote in his youth, and they all have roughly the same plot. “The temptation and rejection of a false love while waiting for a true one,” is how Brody characterizes their shared preoccupation. As Rohmer himself put it:

I conceived of my moral tales as six symphonic variations. Like a musician, I vary the initial motif, I slow it down or speed it up, stretch it or shrink it, add to it or purify it. Starting with the idea of showing a man attracted to a woman at the very moment when he is about to marry another, I was able to build my situations, my intrigues, my denouements, right down to my characters.[4]

Not all of the male protagonists of the Moral Tales are, in the straightforward sense, “about to marry another.” In Love in the Afternoon (1972), the sixth and most exquisite, the businessman Frédéric is already a husband and father. In the first two works of the series, shorts that were never theatrically released and that did not become widely known until after Rohmer was famous, men pine after women they have yet to even court. And in what Rohmer regarded as the third Tale (though it was filmed fourth), My Night at Maud’s (1969), a pious engineer is intent on marrying a woman he glimpses at Mass each weekend but cannot muster the courage to approach. Still, he feels engaged. “I suddenly knew … Françoise would be my wife,” he announces in a dramatic voiceover near the beginning of the movie, before he has exchanged so much as a single word with the woman.