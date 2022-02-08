Prisoners of the Dream

The principle of inception as explained by Cobb is that the idea must appear to be entirely authored by the person in whom it’s being implanted. “When we get inside his mind, we’re gonna have to work with what we find,” he tells his gang of dream samurai during their training montage. The external idea—you will break up your father’s corporation—must be turned into an inner emotional narrative—my father wanted me to be my own man, and in spite of his coldness, deep down he loved me and wanted to see me flourish in the world. One of the most disturbing scenes in the movie occurs when finally, in a sub-sub-dream-world, the rich heir confronts the dream-image of his dying father, and discovers beside the deathbed a treasured pinwheel from childhood. This makes him think his dad really did love him after all (and ergo, wanted him to break up the company). The corporate dream-spies, who have manufactured this tableau, look on at this intimate moment with a certain grim satisfaction, and then, having attained their objective, immediately blow the dream world to smithereens so that everyone wakes up again. Every time I watch the young man grab the pinwheel, I get genuinely teary-eyed, but when the camera zooms out to the watching spy, it’s like an estrangement out of Brecht. You remember this is not the real father, who was probably an asshole. This is not the real pinwheel, this is not a real reconciliation. It is all staged in the mind for the purposes of profit. The scene becomes a perfect emblem for the algorithms that rule our emotions on the internet. They resurrect in us deep memories and atavistic feelings, and then watch paternalistically as those images are converted into actions that will make them tons of money. Once that happens, they have no need of the apparatus, and they’re happy to close down the whole operation and take our dreams from us, at least until the next cycle of inception. The son is hoping desperately for a message from his father, and he gets it. Except, of course, it’s actually not from his father at all. It’s his own fantasy of the message, which has been extracted from him, repackaged with secret instructions, and then smuggled back into his mind.