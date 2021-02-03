Democracy Is a Long Shot

Again, we return to the livestreamed ballot counting. Where do these images sit between the demands of too much or too little? The forty-fifth president’s motive for his claim aside, what are we in fact seeing and reading? Over the four years since Trump’s election and the Brexit vote, many have pointed out the hubris that characterized the ruling consensus in the two countries and how their brand of the “politics of truth” led to the undermining of their own legitimacy.[9] Or as sociologist Will Davies describes it: how a sense of strategic concealment of the truth on the part of some ruling elites paved the way for an insurgency of fabricated truths by another set of elites.[10] Yet, this same era has also been marked by the US news media’s staunch focus on nearly every governmental procedure, minor appointment, and customary norm, with livestreamed events playing a key role. This is an outcome of both supply and demand. On the supply side, the latest advents in video and networked technologies have eased the way for the proliferation of livestreaming. While on the demand side, a cultural desire for and expectation of perceived authenticity and unmediated access, as well as an uptick in activism and civic engagement, have coalesced around a body politic in a state of constant informational intake. In the center of this top-down, bottom-up dynamic sits the transition of the US corporate news media into conflict-based infotainment running twenty-four hours a day. YouTube’s first two experiments with livestreaming are emblematic of the twin forces of cultural and political power: a U2 concert in 2009, followed by a 2010 question-and-answer session with President Barack Obama.[11] Of course, C-Span first started broadcasting the US government’s legislative proceedings live on cable television in 1979, during a bygone era when broadcast stations concluded the night’s programming with the “Star-Spangled Banner” over the image of the US flag followed by static. Back then, who wanted to watch democracy? By 1997, however, C-Span had expanded its intrepid mission of sousveillance to the information superhighway with C-Span.org. A Twitter account followed in 2009 and the company began livestreaming on its Facebook page in 2011.[12] In December 2016, it went so far as to set up in the lobby of Trump Tower to livestream the parade of potential advisors and cabinet officials meeting with president-elect Trump.[13] The stage for NBC’s Apprentice had become the stage for US political theater. Since then, livestreaming government proceedings has only proliferated further across platforms like YouTube and to nearly every major news outlet’s website.