A Boy with a Knife

Interestingly, Arik acted not in self-interest. One might say that he entered into a necessary wager, rather like Pascal’s. It is wise to believe in God, Pascal said, or to live as if God exists, because if you are wrong there is nothing to lose, and if you are right then the rewards are immense. This principle is sometimes said to be an early articulation of probability theory. Arik, for his part, was prepared to wager that the young settler with the knife might yet actualize God’s image in himself. Unlike most bets, this wager is not a probabilistic one. You can’t average out the statistics and come to a decision. Either one takes on the bet or one doesn’t. And while God was not a party to Pascal’s bet with himself, the Jewish God is not immune to wagering with Himself, as He did, for example, when He ordered Abraham to sacrifice his son—hoping, I would want to think, that Abraham would refuse to carry out this command. Built into the Biblical story is God’s uncertainty about the outcome: Abraham, like all of us, had to make a choice. Would he recognize the divine voice that spoke to him, or that somehow arose in his mind, as issuing a false and terrible command? That was the wager God entered into, as Midrashic sources tell us.[13] Arik, too, could not know if his would-be killer would ever come to understand how close he came to destroying God’s image in himself.